3 charged after U.S. Marshals search north Jackson home

JACKSON, Tenn. — Three people are facing multiple charges after agents with the U.S. Marshals service attempted to serve a warrant at a north Jackson home on October 3.

Court documents say Adrian Wiggins II, 31, Randavious Deberry, 19, Randy Deberry, 24, and were detained during the search at the Garden Crest Cove home.

Court documents say agents found a large bag of marijuana, ecstasy tablets, hydrocodone pills, drug paraphernalia, and a handgun with an extended magazine.

Wiggins also had more than $2,000 in his pocket and a cell phone that court documents say he told investigators was not his.

Randy Deberry is charged with possession of a firearm during the commission of a dangerous felony, unlawful possession of a weapon, possession of schedule VI drugs with intent, possession of schedule II with intent, possession of schedule I with intent, and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Randavious Deberry is charged with possession of a firearm during the commission of a dangerous felony, unlawful possession of a handgun, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of schedule VI with intent, possession of schedule I with intent, and possession of schedule II with intent.

Wiggins is charged with possession of schedule I with intent, possession of a firearm during the commission of a dangerous felony, unlawful possession of a weapon, possession of schedule VI with intent, possession of schedule II with intent, and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia.