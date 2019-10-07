3rd Annual Tennessee Music Awards

JACKSON, Tenn.– The Tennessee Music Awards ceremony was held once again in the Hub City, sheding a light on major music genres throughout Tennessee.. The University of Memphis-Lambuth Campus played host again this year for the awards event.

This year’s Tennessee Music Awards are handed out to artist in 29 different genres.

“Metal, Country, Hip Hop, we even have Marching Band of the Year, Bluegrass, Blues,” said Tennessee Music Awards Founder Nathan Hunnicutt.

Guitarist Kevin Wright of the Bluegrass Band.. “No Time Flatt”, with 2 T’s, is hoping to hold on to the title of Bluegrass Artist of the Year.

“We do, we won the Bluegrass Artist before so this is our 3rd year here,” said Guitarist Kevin Wright of ‘No Time Flatt’.

“And the winner is “No Time Flatt,” said host of Tennessee Music Awards.

Holding on to the title once again Wright said the music awards gives great exposure to artist across Tennessee.

“For musicians it’s great, cause it brings recognition to the musicians, singers, songwriters, but I’m so glad they have it in Jackson,” said Wright.

“The winner is Joshua Singleton, the winner is the Skeleton Krew, and the winner is Kijon,” said hosts at the TN Music Awards.

And the recipient for the Lifetime Achievement Award is Tina Turner.

