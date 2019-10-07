Coldest Night Since May 13th

Weather Update – 4:00 p.m. – Monday, October 7th

Here comes the sun! At least for a moment, parts of West Tennessee will be seeing some sunshine before the sun sets. The clear skies however, are going to set the stage for the coldest night in 147 days when we return to the 40s for the first time since May 14th. Many spots will start in the upper 40s by sunrise Tuesday with patchy fog.

Sunny skies abound in Tuesday’s forecast for West Tennessee and with highs in the middle 70s it’ll actually feel like early October for a change! Low humidity will be the icing on the cake tomorrow with dry conditions continuing into the night. Stay tuned to WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News for the very latest including a potential for even colder weather on the 7-day forecast, and keep up with Storm Team Weather online too for more updates.

Tom Meiners

Storm Team 7 Chief Meteorologist, CBM

Twitter – @WBBJ7TomMeiners

Facebook – http://facebook.com/WBBJ.tom.meiners

Email – tmeiners@wbbjtv.com