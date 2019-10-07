Hardin Co. Sheriff’s Office searching for missing teen

HARDIN COUNTY, Tenn. — The Hardin County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a missing teenage girl.

Mariah Ann Provence, 16, was last seen Sunday around 6 p.m. when she left a home on the 200 block of Morris Road in Savannah.

She may be with her mother, Patty Provence, who does not have custody of Mariah.

Mariah is about 5-feet, 6-inches tall, and weighs about 187 pounds. She has brown hair and brown eyes, and has a freckle on her lip, a nose ring, tongue ring, and belly button ring.

Anyone with information on Mariah’s whereabouts is asked to call the Hardin County Sheriff’s Office at (731) 925-9007.