Jackson-Madison Co. Regional Health Department to host walk-in flu clinic

The Jackson-Madison County Regional Health Department will have a walk-in flu clinic Thursday, Oct. 10 from 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

Patients do not need to make an appointment to get a flu shot at the walk-in clinic.

Patients are asked to bring an ID and insurance card, as the flu clinic is not free. Patients who are not up to date on immunizations will be able to get their vaccinations at that time.

The Jackson-Madison County Regional Health Department offers flu shots Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. by appointment.

To make an appointment, call the health department at (731) 423-3020.