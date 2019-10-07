Lane College announces grand marshal for upcoming Homecoming parade

JACKSON, Tenn.–Lane College has announced the name of this year’s homecoming parade Grand Marshal.

Actress Malinda Williams has been nominated twice for an NAACP Image Award for Outstanding Actress in a Drama Series.

Williams recently starred in “A Thin Line Between Love and Hate” and TV One’s “Loved to Death”.

Lane College’s Homecoming Parade will take place Saturday, October 19 at 8:30 a.m., with tailgating beginning at noon, followed by the kickoff of the game between the Lane College Dragons and Kentucky State Pniversity at 2 p.m. on the new Lane Field.