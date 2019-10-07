List of 2019 TN Music Awards winners

Here are the list of some of the winners for the 2019 Tennessee Music Awards held Monday evening at the University of Memphis-Lambuth Campus:

 

Americana Artist of the Year:

Mandy Vixen & Gas Station Chicken

 

Blues Artist of the Year:

Joshua Singleton

 

Bluegrass Artist of the Year:

No Time Flatt

 

Choir of the Year:

Lexington High School Choir

 

Country Artist of the Year:

Cotton Clifton

 

Hip Hop/Rap Artist of the Year:

Kijon

 

Inspirational Artist of the Year:

Joanne Cash

 

Indie/Roots Artist of the Year:

The Skeleton Krew

 

Marching Band of the Year:

South Gibson County High School

 

Metal Band of the Year:

Artifas

 

Rock Artist of the Year:

One Nyte Stand

 

Bassist of the Year:

Andy Dixon

 

Drummer of the Year:

Will Kwasigroh

 

Guitarist of the Year:

Ian Bennett

 

Keys Player of the Year:

David Michael Thomas

 

Video of the Year:

“Evil”-The Skeleton Krew

 

Radio Station of the Year:

WWYN 106.9 FM

 

Radio DJ of the Year:

Julie Cooke

 

Publication of the Year:

Our Jackson Home

 

East TN Venue of the Year:

Barley’s Taproom

 

Middle TN Venue of the Year:

Exit/In

 

West TN Venue of the Year:

The Downtown Tavern

 

Lifetime Achievement Award:

Tina Turner

 

 

