List of 2019 TN Music Awards winners
Here are the list of some of the winners for the 2019 Tennessee Music Awards held Monday evening at the University of Memphis-Lambuth Campus:
Americana Artist of the Year:
Mandy Vixen & Gas Station Chicken
Blues Artist of the Year:
Joshua Singleton
Bluegrass Artist of the Year:
No Time Flatt
Choir of the Year:
Lexington High School Choir
Country Artist of the Year:
Cotton Clifton
Hip Hop/Rap Artist of the Year:
Kijon
Inspirational Artist of the Year:
Joanne Cash
Indie/Roots Artist of the Year:
The Skeleton Krew
Marching Band of the Year:
South Gibson County High School
Metal Band of the Year:
Artifas
Rock Artist of the Year:
One Nyte Stand
Bassist of the Year:
Andy Dixon
Drummer of the Year:
Will Kwasigroh
Guitarist of the Year:
Ian Bennett
Keys Player of the Year:
David Michael Thomas
Video of the Year:
“Evil”-The Skeleton Krew
Radio Station of the Year:
WWYN 106.9 FM
Radio DJ of the Year:
Julie Cooke
Publication of the Year:
Our Jackson Home
East TN Venue of the Year:
Barley’s Taproom
Middle TN Venue of the Year:
Exit/In
West TN Venue of the Year:
The Downtown Tavern
Lifetime Achievement Award:
Tina Turner