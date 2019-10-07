Mugshots : Madison County : 10/04/19 – 10/07/19

1/54 Keenan Murphy First-degree murder, attempted murder, firearm used in dangerous felony

2/54 Amanda Cook Criminal impersonation, driving on revoked/suspended license

3/54 Andrew Grayson Schedule II drug violations, simple possession/casual exchange, unlawful drug paraphernalia, failure to appear

4/54 April Plunk Violation of community corrections



5/54 Beverly Johnson Driving on revoked/suspended license

6/54 Billie Chapman Violation of probation

7/54 Brandy Austin Violation of probation

8/54 Brittney Cobb Assault



9/54 Charles Shreve DUI, driving on revoked/suspended license

10/54 Christopher Hicks Unlawful drug paraphernalia

11/54 Daniel Carter Violation of community corrections

12/54 Daniel Cornejo Public intoxication



13/54 Darron Currie Sexual battery

14/54 Daryl Leakes Driving on revoked/suspended license

15/54 Dontavious Forrest Resisting stop/arrest, driving on revoked/suspended license

16/54 Ebone Mays Aggravated assault, vandalism



17/54 Edmundo Hidrogo Public intoxication

18/54 Eric Moore Public intoxication

19/54 Issac Jones Driving on revoked/suspended license

20/54 Jesus Godinez Driving on revoked/suspended license



21/54 Jordan Barksdale Schedule VI drug violation, unlawful drug paraphernalia

22/54 Joshua Jarman Criminal simulation, possession of methamphetamine, unlawful drug paraphernalia

23/54 Juanita Watkins Failure to appear

24/54 Justin Thompson Disorderly conduct



25/54 Kayla Carter Violation of community corrections

26/54 Keelan Williams Driving on revoked/suspended license

27/54 Kevin Madrano Failure to appear

28/54 Kontravis Bond Evading arrest, schedule VI drug violations



29/54 Lonnie Thompson Assault

30/54 Malcom Lofton Criminal impersonation

31/54 Marcus Boyd Violation of community corrections

32/54 Marcus Garrett Hit and run - property damage



33/54 Marquita Long Assault

34/54 Mary Jones Failure to appear, driving while unlicensed

35/54 Matthew Alexander Schedule II drug violations, schedule VI drug violations, unlawful drug paraphernalia

36/54 Matthew Keith Simple domestic assault, vandalism, interference with an emergency call



37/54 Michael Sanders Simple domestic assault

38/54 Michael Tomlin Violation of probation

39/54 Miguel Cruz Driving while unlicensed

40/54 Rickey Ray Assault



41/54 Ricky Sandles Public intoxication

42/54 Rodney Dotson Vandalism

43/54 Roger Graves Violation of community corrections

44/54 Santiveious Collins Simple possession/casual exchange, evading arrest



45/54 Scott Campbell Driving on revoked/suspended license

46/54 Senquez Bowman Failure to appear, violation of probation

47/54 Taylor Bates Failure to appear

48/54 Terrequos Simmons Criminal impersonation, simple domestic assault, evading arrest, resisting stop/arrest



49/54 Thomas Maclin Violation of probation

50/54 Timothy Hinson Rape, sexual batter, aggravated sexual battery

51/54 Timothy Jackson Failure to appear

52/54 Titus Clay Simple domestic assault



53/54 Trevean Lampley Violation of probation, evading arrest, driving while unlicensed

54/54 Zachary Holland Aggravated assault, vandalism













































































































The people in this gallery were booked into the Madison County Jail between 7 a.m. on 10/04/19 and 7 a.m. on 10/07/19.

Their inclusion only indicates they were booked into the jail and does not indicate guilt.