Patricia “Patty” Schleiss, age 80 of Paris, passed away Saturday, October 5, 2019 at Towne Square of Puryear. Her funeral service will be 11:00 AM Wednesday, October 9, 2019 at McEvoy Funeral Home with Carlton Gerrell of Tennessee Valley Community Church officiating along with speaker Dr. Danny Kimberlin. Visitation will be 4:00-7:00 PM Tuesday, October 8, 2019 and after 9:00 AM Wednesday at McEvoy Funeral Home. Her body is to be cremated following the service.

Patricia Delene Schleiss was born May 22, 1939 in Buffaloville, Indiana to the late Oscar John Foerster and the late Sally Francis Swearingen Foerster. She is survived by two daughters: Cyndi (Harry) Rogers of Columbus, Ohio and Kim Kemp (Ricky) Cooley of Buchanan, TN; three sisters: Delores DellaMorta, Sharon Bender and Margaret “Bammy” Foerster, all of Dale, Indiana; two brothers: Charles Ansel Foerster of Chicago, IL and Jim (Joyce) Foerster of Puryear, TN; six grandchildren: Deryc Painter, Regan Haney, Julia Spruill, Frankie Crouch, Nikki Crouch and Haleigh Clary; nine great grandchildren; and numerous nieces, nephews, cousins and special friends.

Besides her parents, Ms. Schleiss was preceded in death by a son, Frank Kemp on September 11, 1980; and a brother, Ben Foerster.

Ms. Schleiss was a member of Tennessee Valley Community Church. She worked for Dr. Kimberlin for 20 years as an LPN and also previously worked in Murray for 10 years in labor delivery.

Memorials may be made to: Alzheimer’s Foundation of America, 322 Eighth Ave., 16th Floor, New York, NY 10001