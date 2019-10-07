Smoky Mountains fall foliage map

If you’re ready for fall colors, there’s a map for that.

The Smoky Mountains website has an interactive map that can show you just when the fall foliage will appear in your area and anywhere across the country.

The map pulls historical data and seasonal forecast predictions to predict the precise moment peak fall will occur in your area.

According to the map, parts of West Tennessee will start to see color changes by October 19. By November 2, every state in the U.S. is expected to see some fall foliage.

To check the map for yourself, visit the website.