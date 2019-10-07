Suspect in Friday’s fatal shooting, September shooting arraigned

JACKSON, Tenn.– Keenan Murphy, 21, appeared in Jackson City Court Monday morning to face charges stemming from two shootings in Jackson.

The first was Sept. 25 on the corner of Neff Street and Middleton Street, where Julio Almaraz and Joe Ramirez were found with gunshot wounds.

“Both Ramirez and Almarez are listed in critical condition,” Judge Blake Anderson read from court documents.

The same court documents say on Sept. 25, Murphy bought a Glock .40-caliber handgun from Ramirez at the Scottish Inn. The three drove to East Jackson, and court documents say that’s when Murphy decided to shoot the two men, according to court documents.

“Investigators collected two spent .40-caliber shell casings from the inside of the maroon Nissan Sentra,” Anderson read.

Court documents say that gun connected Murphy to the shooting last Friday in north Jackson that left Thomas Curry dead and Vincent Reed Jr. injured.

“Murphy admitted to directing Thomas Curry to drive to the intersection of Fairway Boulevard and Winding Creek Drive, where he intended on shooting Curry and Reed,” Anderson read. “He said he shot Curry and Reed while seated in the backseat of the vehicle.”

Court documents say Murphy left the scene and investigators say they found him walking down North Highland with the gun, and they arrested him.

“I did not do what they charged me with. That’s my gun, but none of that’s got anything to do with me. I didn’t get in the car. I didn’t find out about it until they investigated me,” Murphy said in court.

Murphy is charged with first-degree murder for the death of Thomas Curry, three counts of attempted first-degree murder, and possession of a firearm during commission of dangerous felony. He is being held without bond.