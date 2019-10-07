WRAP hosts proclamation signing for Domestic Violence Awareness Month

BROWNSVILLE, Tenn. — City leaders, police department officials, and members of the Wo/Men’s Resource and Rape Assistance Program or WRAP came together Monday to sign a proclamation for Domestic Violence Awareness Month in Haywood County.

WRAP field advocate for Haywood County Barbara Hobson says the organization is doing everything they can to put an end to domestic violence.

“We are working really hard to address the needs of victims here in this community. WRAP provides services here in Brownsville and Haywood County to not only to victims of domestic violence but also survivors of domestic violence as well,” Hobson said.

Survivors also got the opportunity to share their stories.