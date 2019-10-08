A local sorority encourages breast cancer awareness

JACKSON, Tenn.–Tuesday evening the women of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Incorporated met up at the Taylor Medical Center to listen to stories from breast cancer survivors.

This event comes as October is National Breast Cancer Awareness Month.

Women were able to learn what to look for and preventative measures to take for breast cancer.

“And what we want to do is raise awareness so that they can come in earlier and detect that breast cancer so that they will improve their chances of survival,” said Dr. Mechelle Moragne of the Taylor Medical Center.

This is the second year for the AKA Breast Cancer Awareness event.