Henderson County deputy injured during traffic stop

HENDERSON COUNTY, Tenn.–Authorities say a Henderson County sheriff’s deputy was involved in a crash, Tuesday morning.

Henderson County Sheriff Brian Duke says the three-vehicle crash happened on Highway 22 near Parker’s Crossroads, when Officer Dale Kaiser was writing a citation.

Sheriff Duke says a driver rear-ended the officer, pushing the car he pulled over. He says this incident could have been prevented.

“The “Move Over” law actually has a purpose, and avoiding these types of situations is exactly what the “Move Over” law is for,” said Sheriff Duke.

Sheriff Duke says Officer Kaiser went to the hospital and is back at home now. He is expected to be OK.