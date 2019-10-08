Henderson factory expanding operation with $13 million investment

HENDERSON, Tenn. –A Chester County business is expanding their operations after a more than $13 million investment.

Henderson Stamping and Production is a manufacturer of metal stampings and assemblies for appliances and automotive industries, according to a news release from the Tennessee Department of Economic Development.

The release says Henderson Stamping is currently located in a 100,000-square-foot facility. The expansion will add a second, 34,500-square-foot facility in Chester County.

The $13.5 million investment will create an additional 52 jobs in Chester County.