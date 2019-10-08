Mugshots : Madison County : 10/07/19 – 10/08/19 October 8, 2019 WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News Staff 1/7Audrey Embrey Hold for Lauderdale Co., Alabama Show Caption Hide Caption 2/7Hervy Mabon Violation of community corrections Show Caption Hide Caption 3/7Karen Noble Violation of probation Show Caption Hide Caption 4/7Michael Dawson Aggravated domestic assault Show Caption Hide Caption 5/7Minnette Duncan Violation of probation, driving on revoked/suspended license Show Caption Hide Caption 6/7Quardarious Davis Theft of motor vehicle, evading arrest Show Caption Hide Caption 7/7Willie Shields Failure to appear, aggravated assault Show Caption Hide Caption The people in this gallery were booked into the Madison County Jail between 7 a.m. on 10/07/19 and 7 a.m. on 10/08/19. Their inclusion only indicates they were booked into the jail and does not indicate guilt. Categories: Mugshots FacebookTwitterPinterest