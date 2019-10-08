Mugshots : Madison County : 10/07/19 – 10/08/19

1/7 Audrey Embrey Hold for Lauderdale Co., Alabama

2/7 Hervy Mabon Violation of community corrections

3/7 Karen Noble Violation of probation

4/7 Michael Dawson Aggravated domestic assault



5/7 Minnette Duncan Violation of probation, driving on revoked/suspended license

6/7 Quardarious Davis Theft of motor vehicle, evading arrest

7/7 Willie Shields Failure to appear, aggravated assault













The people in this gallery were booked into the Madison County Jail between 7 a.m. on 10/07/19 and 7 a.m. on 10/08/19.

Their inclusion only indicates they were booked into the jail and does not indicate guilt.