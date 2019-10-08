Ronson Tech Torch recall

Zippo is recalling its Ronson brand Tech Torch.

The Tech Torch can reportedly continue to produce a flame after the activation trigger is released into the off position, posing a fire hazard.

Zippo has received 36 reports of the torches not turning off, including one report of minor property damage.

The torches were sold at Walmart, Ace Hardware, and other stores nationwide, as well as online through Zippo and Amazon.

If you have one of these, stop using it and contact to firm for a refund.

To contact Ronson’s recall hotline, call toll-free at 800-407-0377 from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. ET Monday through Friday, email at CR@RonsonRecall.com or online at www.RonsonRecall.com or www.zippo.com and click on Support at the bottom of the page for more information.