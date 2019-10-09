Fall fashions on display at Fall Fling Fashion Show

JACKSON, Tenn.–Men and women strutted their stuff down the runway, Wednesday.

The Jackson Area AARP and Goodwill Industries of Middle Tennessee partnered for a Fall Fling Fashion Show, featuring this season’s hottest looks at the T.R. White Sportsplex, Wednesday morning. Models wore Goodwill couture for very affordable prices.

This year’s theme was Empowering Older Adults with a New Attitude.

For the second year, WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News anchor Ariana Alexa emceed the fall fashion show. The next fashion show is in Spring 2020.