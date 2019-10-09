Health department hosting walk-in clinic for flu shots

JACKSON, Tenn. — It’s time to get your flu shots!

“It’s incredibly important to get vaccinated, the flu can lead to serious health complications. It can lead to hospitalization, causes you to miss work,” Mallory Cooke, spokesperson for the Jackson-Madison County Regional Health Department, said.

Thursday from 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., you can walk into the health department to get your flu shot with no appointment.

“It’s not a free flu clinic, so we do ask you bring your insurance card with you. If you need other vaccinations, we’ll be able to give you those while you’re here, and then you’ll be out the door and ready for flu season,” Cooke said.

The Centers for Disease Control recommends getting your flu shot by the end of October.

Getting the flu shot is important no matter your age.

“Kids under age five are at a higher risk of suffering complications from the flu. They can be hospitalized, can lead to bronchitis, pneumonia,” Cooke said.

Pregnant women should also get the flu shot. They then pass on the antibodies to the baby so they are protected.

Three things you can do to keep those around you healthy: wash your hands, cover your cough and if you’re sick stay at home.

“Stay away from people who are sick. If you’re sick, stay at home. Do not take that to school, do not take that to your office,” Cooke said.

If you do get the flu after getting the shot, your symptoms should be reduced.