Lawn mower engine recall

Kawasaki Motors is recalling lawn mower engines.

The fuel injector in the engines can reportedly leak excessive amounts of fuel into the engine, posing a burn and fire hazard.

No incidents have been reported.

This recall involves Kawasaki engines used in riding lawn mowers sold under the Ferris and Cub Cadet brand names.

To find out if your mower is affected or to schedule a free repair, contact a Kawasaki dealer by calling toll-free at 866 836-4463 from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. ET Monday through Friday or online at www.kawasakienginesusa.com and click on Product Recalls at the bottom of the homepage for more information.