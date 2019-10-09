Mugshots : Madison County : 10/08/19 – 10/09/19 October 9, 2019 WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News Staff 1/17Raybon Murphy Simple domestic assault, vandalism Show Caption Hide Caption 2/17Anaka Kirk Driving while unlicensed Show Caption Hide Caption 3/17Aquil Robert Cann Simple domestic assault Show Caption Hide Caption 4/17Ashley Burgess Violation of probation Show Caption Hide Caption 5/17Brittney Porter Failure to appear Show Caption Hide Caption 6/17Cardrewvise Terral Scott-Fields Violation of community corrections Show Caption Hide Caption 7/17Chadwick Williams Simple domestic assault Show Caption Hide Caption 8/17Channing Cantrayl Hines Driving on revoked/suspended license Show Caption Hide Caption 9/17Elisha Futrell Theft of property Show Caption Hide Caption 10/17Howard Ganoe Violation of probation Show Caption Hide Caption 11/17Jimmie Dewayne Westmorland Driving on revoked/suspended license Show Caption Hide Caption 12/17Kaitlin Erin Turnage Driving on revoked/suspended license Show Caption Hide Caption 13/17Latonya Lyons Failure to appear Show Caption Hide Caption 14/17Montarious Rivers Violation of community corrections Show Caption Hide Caption 15/17Thomas Johnson Failure to appear Show Caption Hide Caption 16/17Veronica Gregory Violation of probation Show Caption Hide Caption 17/17William Henley Failure to appear Show Caption Hide Caption The people in this gallery were booked into the Madison County Jail between 7 a.m. on 10/08/19 and 7 a.m. on 10/09/19. Their inclusion only indicates they were booked into the jail and does not indicate guilt. Categories: Mugshots FacebookTwitterPinterest