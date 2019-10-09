Ripley man convicted on federal gun charge

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Ripley man charged in the death of a Lauderdale County woman has been convicted on federal charges of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

U.S. Attorney Michael Dunavant announced the verdict in a news release Wednesday.

Sequena Copeland, 30, known as “Cutthroat,” was found guilty after a three-day jury trial, according to the release.

The release says Copeland was arrested after a Canik 9mm pistol and Harrington & Richardson .22-caliber revolver was found in a wrecked minivan in June 2018. The release says those two guns were later connected to the death of Jessica Hunt and her unborn child.

Copeland was indicted by a Lauderdale County grand jury on charges of two counts of premeditated first-degree murder, two counts of felony first-degree murder, one count of especially aggravated kidnapping, one count of tampering with evidence, one count of felony possession of a firearm, one count of employing a firearm during the commission of a dangerous felony, one count of abuse of a corpse, one count of theft of property and one count of leaving the scene of an accident in Hunt’s death.

Sentencing on the firearms charges in federal court is scheduled for November 22. Copeland faces up to 10 years on those charges.