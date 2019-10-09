Sheriff’s office warns residents of new scam

JACKSON, Tenn. — Madison County Sheriff John Mehr is warning residents about a new scam involving the sheriff’s office.

In a news release, the sheriff’s office says scam calls appear to be coming from the Madison County Sheriff’s Office phone number.

The call advises residents that their credit cards have been compromised, and that the card owner should cut up the card, give the caller the card’s PIN number, and come to the Madison County Sheriff’s Office.

Investigators are now reminding citizens that if they get a similar call, hang up immediately and do not share personal information.

Potential scam victims are reminded not to send money or gift cards, and that money can not be retrieved once sent to scammers.