Showers and Thunderstorms Likely on Friday

Weather Update – 3:15 p.m. – Wednesday, October 9th

After the thick fog mixed out of West Tennessee this morning, our temperatures quickly rose to the lower and even middle 80s in some spots this afternoon. Tomorrow will be even warmer but this “heat wave” will be short-lived! We’re looking at a potential for frost this weekend.

TONIGHT

Skies will be mostly clear to partly cloudy overnight, and that additional cloud cover will keep temperatures to around 60°F at the coolest point of the night – not quite as cold as it was this morning.

The sky will be mixed with clouds and sunshine tomorrow accompanied by a few showers. Rain chances are highest between the later hours of the morning and early evening. Temperatures are expected to reach the lower to middle 80s tomorrow – a bit warm for this time of the year – colder weather returns this weekend. Stay tuned to WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News for the very latest hour-by-hour forecast with a look at the potential for strong thunderstorms on Friday, and keep up with Storm Team Weather online too for more updates.

