Funeral Services for Thomas Louis Curry, Jr., age 30, will be Saturday, October 12, 2019 at 12:00 PM at Pleasant Plains Missionary Baptist Church. Burial will follow in Parkway Memorial Gardens.

Mr. Thomas died Friday, October 4, 2019 at Jackson General Hospital.

Visitation for Mr. Thomas will begin Friday afternoon, October 11, 2019 from 12:00 PM until 7:00 PM at Mercer Brothers Funeral Home. The family will receive friends from 6:00 PM until 7:00 PM. Mr. Curry will lie-in-state at Pleasant Plains Missionary Baptist Church on Saturday morning, October 12, 2019 from 11:00 AM until time of service.

For additional information, please contact Mercer Brothers Funeral Home at 731-423-4922