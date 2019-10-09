UTM to host Miss UTM, Miss Soybean pageants in October

MARTIN, Tenn. — The annual Miss University of Tennessee at Martin and Miss Tennessee Soybean Festival Scholarship Pageant will be held October 26 at the University of Tennessee at Martin.

The pageant is scheduled to begin at 7 p.m. The deadline to apply is October 14.

This year marks the 57th year for the Miss UT Martin Scholarship Pageant and the 21st annual Miss Tennessee Soybean Festival.

The contestant crowned Miss UT Martin will receive $1,500 in scholarships. Miss Tennessee Soybean Festival will receive $1,500 if she is a UT Martin student, or $500 if she is not enrolled at UTM.

The first runner up for Miss UT Martin will receive $500 and second runner-up will receive $200.

There is no financial award for Miss Tennessee Soybean runners-up.

Both titleholders will compete in the statewide Miss Tennessee Volunteer Scholarship Pageant hosted in Jackson next summer.

Tickets are available at the Boling University Center Welcome Desk or outside Watkins Auditorium. A limited number of tickets will be available at the door at 5 p.m. the night of the pageant.