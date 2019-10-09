WRAP declares October Domestic Violence Awareness Month in Dyersburg

DYERSBURG, Tenn. — “It is an issue in every community across the state. We want to do our part with law enforcement in collaboration with WRAP to get folks out of that cycle,” Mayor John Holden of Dyersburg said.

Wednesday, Dyersburg and Dyer County, along with the Wo/Men’s Resource and Rape Assistance Program proclaimed October Domestic Violence Awareness Month.

“It’s important for us so we can reach out to the community and they know where to come to if they need help in a very serious situation,” Miranda Howard, a WRAP Advocate, said.

Even though WRAP has only been in Dyersburg for about three years, both the advocates and the mayor say they’ve built strong relationships between the community and the organization.

“Our relationship with them continues to get better,” Mayor Holden said. “Our officers have a good relationship with the ladies there and men there. We’re all there to do the same thing, to help people in those relationships, to get them out of those relationship and get them help.”

They’re hoping to destigmatize the issue.

“Our numbers have improved and declined, which is a good thing for us because we want that to end,” Mayor Holden said.

Hopefully people will ask for help.

“We want people to know that there is no shame,” Howard said. “It happens everywhere. Reach out to a resource that can help you.”

Dyersburg’s WRAP office is located inside the Post Office at 309 North Church Avenue.