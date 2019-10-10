14-year-old boy rides bike to raise money for St. Louis hospital

JACKSON, Tenn. — It’s fall break for some area schools, and while most children are resting and playing video games, one teen is hoping to change lives.

This week, 14-year-old Aaron Barawid is on a mission to ride his bike from Memphis to Nashville to help others.

Barawid’s journey will last four days, and he will be biking a grueling 230 miles.

The money Barawid is raising will go to the Shriners Hospital in St. Louis.

During his stop in the Hub City, Barawid explained how a trip to Mexico inspired this bike ride.

“One of my advisors told me to go to the Shriners Hospital there, which is the biggest one in the world, which hosts 40% of all occupants, and see all of those children’s lives being helped and being changed by them. Made me want to change someone else’s life too,” Barawid said.

So far Barawid has raised $7,000.

If you want to donate, go to the hospital’s website.