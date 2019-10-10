Chicken and chicken products recall due to listeria

There’s a massive recall for chicken that you may need to know.

Multiple types of chicken and products containing chicken have been recalled due to a possible listeria contamination.

The products were sold under multiple brand names and in dozens of stores, including Kroger, Aldi, Food Lion and Piggly Wiggly.

The products effected by this recall have an establishment number of P-17-4-53 inside the USDA mark of inspection.

There have been no reports of illness connected to this recall so far.

If you have one of these recalled items, throw it away or return it to the place of purchase.

For a full list of products, go to the USDA website.