From Storms On Friday To Frost On Saturday

Weather Update – 7:50 a.m. – Thursday, October 10th

Today will be even warmer but this little “heat wave” will be short-lived! We’re looking at a potential for frost this weekend and wind chills are worth talking about to describe how cold it could be!

TODAY

A mix of sun and clouds with highs in the low to mid 80’s. A slight chance of scattered showers in the afternoon to early evening hours, light south winds around 10 mph.

TONIGHT

Skies will be partly cloudy overnight, and that additional cloud cover will keep temperatures to around 66°F at the coolest point of the night – not quite as cool as it was this morning.

FRIDAY

Friday will bring a healthy chance of showers and storms in the afternoon and evening hours. In fact, you will probably want a rain jacket if going to the games as there will likely still be showers and a few storms around and sharply dropping temperatures after dark

The sky will be mixed with clouds and sunshine today accompanied by a few showers. Rain chances are highest between the later hours of the morning and early evening. Any rain that develops in the area is likely to only be light and brief. Temperatures are expected to reach the lower to middle 80s tomorrow – a bit warm for this time of the year – colder weather returns this weekend. A cold front will come through Friday afternoon and evening bringing scattered thunderstorms and one or two of those storms could become strong or severe – stay weather aware! The temperature is currently forecast to drop 41°F overnight from Friday afternoon to Saturday morning with wind chills in the lower to middle 30s early Saturday.

Windchills Saturday Morning Will Feel Like The lower 30’s! With all the active weather ahead, Stay tuned to WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News for the very latest hour-by-hour forecast, and keep up with Storm Team Weather online too for more updates.

Brian Davis

Storm Team 7 Meteorologist

