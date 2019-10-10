JACKSON, Tenn. — The City of Jackson will host a household hazardous waste collection day on October 26 downtown.

The day allows residents to safely get rid of harmful wastes from their home.

The event will be from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. behind the Farmers Market.

The collection site will accept the following:

From the house: Computers, computer parts and other electronic waste (no televisions); household cleaners, such as drain and oven cleaners; polishes and disinfectants; compact fluorescent light bulbs and tubes; and medicines and drugs.

From the workbench: Oil-based paint, used thinners and strippers, adhesives, driveway sealants, roofing tar and wallpaper remover. (Latex paint will not be accepted; instead, small amounts of latex paint can be dried until solid and thrown away in the regular garbage.)

From the garage: Gasoline, antifreeze and coolants, fuel and oil additives, grease and rust solvents, naval jelly, carburetor and fuel injector cleaners, starter fluids, body putty, non-alkaline batteries, and car wax and polishes. (Used oil is accepted year-round at many places in Jackson. For a list of these places, call 800-287-9013 or visit jacksonstormwater.com.)

From the yard: Herbicides, pesticides, fungicides, fertilizers, wood preservatives and pool chemicals. (more)

And a few more items: Needles and sharps (in puncture-proof containers), photo processing chemicals, aerosols and compressed gas, and mercury thermostats and thermometers.

Besides latex paint, used oil and televisions, the collection site also will not accept alkaline batteries because they can be thrown in the regular trash. Other items that will not be accepted include medical or infectious waste, dead animals, smoke detectors, radium paint, empty containers, fireworks, ammunition or explosives, or waste from commercial businesses without an appointment.

Conditionally Exempt Small Quantity Generators – small businesses with less than 220 lbs. of hazardous waste a month – can participate for a fee by making an appointment. Call (615) 643-3170 for details.

For more information, visit jacksonstormwater.com or call the City of Jackson’s Health and Sanitation Department at (731) 425-8545.