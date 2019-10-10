Jackson emergency services participate in disaster drill

JACKSON, Tenn. — Emergency vehicles were active in Jackson for a good reason on Thursday.

City and county law enforcement, the fire departments, a helicopter and emergency services all took part in a disaster drill on the University of Memphis Lambuth campus.

The drill Thursday saw all of those agencies responding, coordinating, and working together in the aftermath of a mock tornado, complete with victims.

The agencies accessed victims and made decisions as if the event was real.

The agencies will get together and break down their reactions and plan to make them better for when there is a real storm.