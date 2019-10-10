Jackson-Madison Co. library announces nonprofit database

JACKSON, Tenn. — The Jackson-Madison County Library is providing access to a database for nonprofit organizations.

The database, Foundation Directory Online, has 156,000 foundations, programs, and grantmaking charities in the United States, as well has other information for nonprofits.

The library announced the database’s availability at the main branch on Thursday.

Users can access the database through the library’s internet, and the library has plans to host classes on how to use the database.

“Fundraising for any nonprofit is very time-consuming and trying to locate grants even more so,” said Dinah Harris, Library Director. “Through our participation in the Jackson Area Nonprofit Network, we identified this need and looked for ways the library could serve as a resource in our community. The Foundation Directory Online is one of the top databases for these types of in-depth searches and we believe that it will be an indispensable tool for identifying funding sources for projects that can impact the lives of those who live and work in this community.”

For more information, call the library at (731) 425-8600, visit the Library’s Facebook page at facebook.com/JMCLibrary, or go to their website at www.jmclibrary.org.