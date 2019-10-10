Jackson, Madison County move forward with plan to build new schools

JACKSON, Tenn.– “I’m very optimistic, cautiously optimistic, that we’re going to get the pieces put together,” Madison County Mayor Jimmy Harris said.

In June, developers were concerned the plan to build a new Jackson Central-Merry High School and Madison Academic wouldn’t work. Now, the groups in the partnership have most of the new market tax credits they need to fund those construction projects.

“We’re at 80 percent. We still have a couple of months to get to that 100 percent tax credit mark to save even more dollars for the projects to be built,” Jackson Mayor Scott Conger said.

But, Mayors Conger and Harris say the projects will start this year even if they don’t get the remaining money.

“You stretch it out, so it’s a minimal impact over the eight years. We’ve planned for that, so I don’t think there will be any effect on that,” Mayor Conger said.

Mayor Conger says they plan on having the documents signed by December 15. That means groundbreaking for the new Madison Academic could be as early as December 16.

“It puts a school, what I consider one of our premiere schools, on the campus of a four-year university,” Mayor Harris said. “Then with JCM, it reopens a school that has a lot of history to it, a lot of sentimental value to a lot of people in this community.”

They consider that a win for all parties involved.

“You have City, County, School System all on the same page, all with skin in the game, to build new schools and have an impact on the education system,” Mayor Conger said.