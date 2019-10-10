Local organization hopes to inspire children, teens

JACKSON, Tenn. — A local organization is rooted in its mission to inspire children and teens in underserved communities around the Hub City.

One woman is hoping to change the world, one child at a time.

“I saw that our children, our black children, had nothing to do. They were getting killed or going to jail,” said Juanita Jones, the founder of Keep My Hood Good.

That’s when Jones decided to take action.

“God placed it on my heart to help the children, and that’s when I formed Keep My Hood Good on the corner of Lincoln Circle and Lincoln Street April of 2009,” Jones said.

For the 10th anniversary of Keep My Hood Good, the organization hosted a special banquet to highlight the children and teens who have been volunteering in the community.

“They learn how to plant, work on community gardens, work on community projects. They’re just doing a little bit of everything,” said Brian James, a board member of the organization.

The keynote speaker of the banquet was Miss Black Tennessee 2019 Alexis Cole, and she had a special message for the children of Keep My Hood Good.

“Whatever you go through in life, or whatever situations come your way, as long as you stay true to who you are, it doesn’t matter what anyone says about you, thinks about you or perceive you to be,” Cole said.

Jones says she has witnessed this program change lives over the past 10 years and is excited for what’s to come.

“They’re working, they are in the military, and they are going to school, so they’re breaking cycles,” Jones said.

25 children are enrolled in the Keep My Hood Good program, and organizers say it’s free to join.

To learn more about Keep My Hood Good and their community projects throughout the Hub City, you can visit their website.