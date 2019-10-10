Man wanted by Paris police added to TBI Most Wanted

1/3

2/3

3/3





PARIS, Tenn. — A man wanted by the Paris Police Department has been added to the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation’s Most Wanted list.

Rodney Wilson, 24, is wanted for attempted second-degree murder, three counts of reckless endangerment and unlawful possession of a weapon.

The TBI says Wilson should be considered armed and dangerous.

Wilson is about 6-feet, 4-inches tall, and about 210 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes.

A reward of up to $2,500 is being offered for information leading to Wilson’s arrest.

Anyone with information is asked to call the TBI at 1-800-TBI-FIND, or the Paris Police Department at (731) 642-2424.