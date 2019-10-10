Scattered Showers and Thunderstorms on Friday

Weather Update – 3:30 p.m. – Thursday, October 10th

So far so good today! Only partly cloudy skies, and no rain to report in West Tennessee at the moment but it looks likely that we’ll be putting those umbrellas to good use before long! A cold front is forecast to move into the area on Friday bringing showers, thunderstorms, and a big drop in the temperature!

Skies will remain partly cloudy overnight with lows in the middle 60s. Showers and thunderstorms are likely tomorrow, but especially between the late morning and evening with high temperatures in the upper 70s. Locally heavy downpours and one or two strong thunderstorms are possible so stay weather aware! We may have some storms produce gusty winds at times. It’ll get quite cold later tomorrow night. Stay tuned to WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News for the forecast wind chills, and keep up with Storm Team Weather online too for more updates.

Tom Meiners

Storm Team 7 Chief Meteorologist, CBM

Twitter – @WBBJ7TomMeiners

Facebook – http://facebook.com/WBBJ.tom.meiners

Email – tmeiners@wbbjtv.com