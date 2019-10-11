Asher Elliott Taylor

Asher Elliott Taylor, nineteen-month old son of Josh and Christie Taylor of Oakland, Tennessee, went home to be with Jesus on Sunday, October 6, 2019.

Asher was born February 12, 2018 in Nashville, Tennessee. Asher’s infectious smile was a constant reminder of the joy we have as believers in Christ. Countless lives have been touched by the unfolding of Asher’s beautiful story, and he leaves behind a legacy of unwavering faith and reliance on God’s perfect strength.

His testimony will be continually shared by his parents, Joshua Clayton Taylor and Christie Michelle Moore Taylor, two brothers, Sawyer Taylor and Wilder Taylor, maternal grandparents, Mike and Dee White of Batesville, Mississippi, paternal grandparents, Ronnie and Nita Taylor of Batesville, Mississippi, great-grandfathers, Loamie Murphree of Batesville, Mississippi, James “Skeeta” Thornton of Batesville, Mississippi, maternal uncle and aunt, Corbin and Kayla Moore of Hernando, Mississippi paternal uncle and aunt, Jarrett and Jessica Taylor of Canton, Mississippi, and cousins, Everett and Anna James Taylor.

The family requests that memorials be directed to First Baptist Church Fisherville, 11893 Macon Road, Eads, TN 38028.

Services for Asher will be held at 2 P.M. Saturday, October 12, 2019 at First Baptist Church Fisherville with Dr. Jeff James officiating. Interment will follow in the Fisherville Cemetery. A visitation for Asher will be from 11 A.M. until 2 P.M. Saturday, October 12, 2019 at First Baptist Church Fisherville. Arrangements will be provided by Peebles Fayette County Funeral Homes & Cremation Center – West Chapel at Oakland.

