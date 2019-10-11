Fire officials warn community about dangerous challenge

MADISON COUNTY, Tenn. – A local fire department is warning the community about a dangerous challenge found on social media.

“It’s hard to believe actually that people are actually trying this,” said Madison County Fire Chief Eric Turner.

The fire challenge is an activity which refers to the application of flammable liquids to ones body and then setting the liquids aflame, while being video recorded. Those videos are then posted to social media. The Madison County Fire Department is reminding all parents and children that dousing yourself or others in a flammable liquid and then setting that liquid on fire can carry serious and dangerous consequences.

“The danger of it is, even if you were lucky enough to not get burnt, just breathing in those hot gases and those flames can damage your lungs and even result in death, even if you didn’t get burnt,” Turner said.

In addition to health risks, this harmful and dangerous activity could also be considered criminal as participants might also be charged by police.

“I think there have been some cases where there was encouragement by other youth, so if someone is encouraging someone else to do something obviously there can be some criminal charges,” Turner said.

Turner says it’s important for parents to talk to their children about the dangers of fire.

“With social media today, YouTube and all that stuff, kids are seeing things done,” Turner said. “Just avoid those activities because they are very dangerous. Caution parents to caution their children, and just stay away from those things and the peer pressure from people trying to get them to do that.”

Safety officials say parents should ask questions about what their child is watching.