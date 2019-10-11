Mama Baudo’s Chow Bella opens new location

JACKSON, Tenn. — A local restaurant reopens in a new location.

Mama Baudo’s Chow Bella held a ribbon cutting ceremony Friday morning at their new Thomsen Farms location in north Jackson.

The previous location closed in January, but owner Jack Baudo says the community support encouraged him to reopen.

Despite the change, Baudo says they will still serve the food that made them popular.

“We’re still doing the old recipes, some of mine are new recipes, some of Sharon’s recipes. Everything is made from scratch from salad dressing to desserts and everything in between,” Baudo said.

To see their updated times and menu, head to their website.