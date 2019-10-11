Mugshots : Madison County : 10/10/19 – 10/11/19

1/14 Channen Farrow Failure to appear

2/14 Ashley Slaughter Unlawful drug paraphernalia

3/14 Deandre Williamson Evading arrest

4/14 Devere Smith Simple possession/casual exchange, aggravated domestic assault, vandalism, unlawful carrying or possession of a weapon



5/14 Dontavius Williamson Robbery, aggravated assault, aggravated burglary

6/14 James Barnes Criminal impersonation, violation of probation, violation of community corrections

7/14 Jarvis Tyson Public intoxication

8/14 Jeffrey Hobbs Simple domestic assault



9/14 Jeffrey Vinyard Possession of methamphetamine, unlawful drug paraphernalia

10/14 Keyandre Snipes Unlawful drug paraphernalia, failure to appear

11/14 Keyonia Knox Assault

12/14 Randy Wilkins Schedule VI drug violations, driving on revoked/suspended license



13/14 Sygundia Watkins Failure to appear, violation of order of protection

14/14 Tonja Milliken Driving on revoked/suspended license





























The people in this gallery were booked into the Madison County Jail between 7 a.m. on 10/10/19 and 7 a.m. on 10/11/19.

Their inclusion only indicates they were booked into the jail and does not indicate guilt.