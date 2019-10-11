Mugshots : Madison County : 10/10/19 – 10/11/19 October 11, 2019 WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News Staff 1/14Channen Farrow Failure to appear Show Caption Hide Caption 2/14Ashley Slaughter Unlawful drug paraphernalia Show Caption Hide Caption 3/14Deandre Williamson Evading arrest Show Caption Hide Caption 4/14Devere Smith Simple possession/casual exchange, aggravated domestic assault, vandalism, unlawful carrying or possession of a weapon Show Caption Hide Caption 5/14Dontavius Williamson Robbery, aggravated assault, aggravated burglary Show Caption Hide Caption 6/14James Barnes Criminal impersonation, violation of probation, violation of community corrections Show Caption Hide Caption 7/14Jarvis Tyson Public intoxication Show Caption Hide Caption 8/14Jeffrey Hobbs Simple domestic assault Show Caption Hide Caption 9/14Jeffrey Vinyard Possession of methamphetamine, unlawful drug paraphernalia Show Caption Hide Caption 10/14Keyandre Snipes Unlawful drug paraphernalia, failure to appear Show Caption Hide Caption 11/14Keyonia Knox Assault Show Caption Hide Caption 12/14Randy Wilkins Schedule VI drug violations, driving on revoked/suspended license Show Caption Hide Caption 13/14Sygundia Watkins Failure to appear, violation of order of protection Show Caption Hide Caption 14/14Tonja Milliken Driving on revoked/suspended license Show Caption Hide Caption The people in this gallery were booked into the Madison County Jail between 7 a.m. on 10/10/19 and 7 a.m. on 10/11/19. Their inclusion only indicates they were booked into the jail and does not indicate guilt. Categories: Mugshots FacebookTwitterPinterest