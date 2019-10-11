Potential for Frost Over the Weekend

Weather Update – 3:00 p.m. – Friday, October 11th

We’ve already received over an inch-and-a-half of rain at WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News but the showers on the heavier side will be gone soon. A cold front has temperatures spread between the lower 50s and upper 70s this afternoon which will likely bring temperatures into the 30s tomorrow morning for the first time since April 21st!

TONIGHT

For the remainder of the evening the heavy showers will move out and be followed by light rain and drizzle. If you plan to attend any football games, bring something to keep you dry and warm! Temperatures will be in the middle 50s at kickoff, and drop to the upper 40s by the final score. We’ll end up starting Saturday morning in the middle and upper 30s with wind chills that may be a few degrees colder!

Sunny skies are forecast tomorrow but it’ll stay somewhat chilly all day long. After starting out in the 30s, temperatures will warm up to the lower and middle 60s in the afternoon. Another cold night is forecast tomorrow night with light winds allowing for a frost in West Tennessee. Temperatures dropping to the lower and middle 30s will allow for that frost to develop early Sunday morning, so bring in or protect any sensitive plants. Tune in to WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News to see the hour-by-hour forecast for the next cold front arriving on Tuesday, and keep up with Storm Team Weather online too for more updates.

