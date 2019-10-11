Reuben Scott Rhea, Jr., lifelong resident of Somerville, Tennessee, and husband of Margaret Ann Tomlin Rhea, departed this life on October 10, 2019.

Rube was born August 8, 1950, the son of the late Reuben Scott Rhea, Sr. and Whitney Burnette Rhea. He was a graduate of Fayette County High School, and later he earned a Bachelor’s Degree from the College of Agriculture at Mississippi State University where he lettered in football (1968-1971). As a member of the M Club, Rube continued his love for Bulldog football throughout his life, sharing that love with his children and grandchildren.

Rube returned to Woodburn Farm where he continued the family farming interests: raising crops (particularly cotton), working cattle, and riding horses. He was a lifetime member of First Presbyterian Church Somerville where he served as an Elder. Mr. Rhea was on the board of the National Field Trial Association, the Soil Conservation, and Farm Service Agency. He was also a member and past president of the Cattlemen’s Association and was The Bank of Fayette County Board Chairman.

Mr. Rhea is survived by his wife of 45 years, Margaret Ann Tomlin Rhea; two sons: Reuben Scott Rhea, III and his wife, Holly, and Gordon Matthews Rhea and his wife, Kristin; and six grandchildren: Shelby Rhea Brown and her husband, Lyon, Reuben Scott Rhea IV, Abby Rhea, Whitney Rhea, Anna Rhea, and Jenna Rhea all of Somerville, TN. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother, Boyd Burnette Rhea.

Visitation for Mr. Rhea will be on Sunday, October 13, 2019 at First Presbyterian Church in Somerville from 1 to 3 P.M., which will be followed by a service celebrating Rube’s life. Dr. Tom Pickering will officiate the service, and the interment will follow at the Somerville City Cemetery.

Those honored to serve as pallbearers will be Harris Armour, Joe Burnette, Robert Kimery, Harry Ozier, Buzzy Parham, Billy Ray Price, Gordon Tomlin and Syd Wilson. Honorary pallbearers will be Mike Bodiford, David Boswell, Dennis Cheairs, Cathey Dandridge, Jack Dawson, Larry Graham, Otis Ozier, Mack Thornton, Steve Whaley, McCall Wilson and Butch Yarbrough.

The family requests that any memorials be directed to First Presbyterian Church, 12940 S. Main Street, Somerville, TN 38068.