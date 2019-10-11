Suspect charged in April 2018 homicide at gas station

JACKSON, Tenn. — Jackson police have charged a man in connection with an April 2018 shooting at a north Jackson gas station.

Court documents say 34-year-old Tony Latrell Greer spoke with investigators on Oct. 3 after a man was killed at the Goldline gas station last year.

Court documents say Greer told investigators he shot the clerk, Najeab Alshaif, during an attempted robbery on April 30, 2018.

Greer is charged with first-degree murder.

Court documents say police responded to the attempted robbery around 2:30 a.m. April 30, 2018. Alshaif had been shot, and the suspect left the business.

Alshaif died from his injuries at a local hospital.