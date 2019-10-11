Tennessee Education Lottery Educator of the Week: Doris West

HORNSBY, Tenn. — This week’s Educator of the Week presented by the Tennessee Education Lottery is Doris West. During her years as a student in South Side High School, West participated in “Future Teachers of America,” so being a teacher was something she eventually knew she would do. West now has 24 years of teaching experience under her belt.

The Hornsby Elementary 2nd grade school teacher has always loved being an educator for the younger students.

“I enjoy teaching I really do, especially the younger kids because they love you,” West said. “And that’s what makes it all just a joy to be here everyday.”

And at their young age she says her favorite part is seeing them just grow and understand things.

“Just seeing kids just excel, you want to give everybody up to where they need to be and they have a joy of doing it,” said West.

West will now be eligible for the statewide Tennessee Education Lottery Educator of the Month award. Starting in October, to vote for her or any of the other nominees, visit their website. To nominate a teacher for our weekly award, email us at educator@wbbjtv.com.