Victim in September shooting dies, suspect charged with murder

JACKSON, Tenn. — A man critically injured in a September shooting on Middleton Street has died from his injuries, according to court documents.

Court documents say Julio Almaraz died October 10, two weeks after he was shot.

Keenan Murphy, 21, is now charged with first-degree murder in Almaraz’s death.

Court documents say Murphy is accused of injuring Joe Ramierz, who was in the vehicle with Almaraz and Murphy, during the shooting. Murphy is also accused of fatally shooting another man, Thomas Curry, and injuring Vincent Reed Jr. on October 4.

Court documents say investigators found a .40-caliber shell casings at the scene. During Murphy’s arrest on October 4, investigators found him with a .40-caliber handgun.

Court documents say Murphy admitted to buying that gun from Joe Ramirez the day of the shooting, and said he told Almaraz to east Jackson, where he planned to shoot Ramirez and Almaraz.