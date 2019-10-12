Annual bike tour changes its name in honor of a local doctor

JACKSON, Tenn. – An annual bicycle tour was held Saturday morning in East Jackson. Cyclists put the pedal to the metal at the newly renamed Kent Jones Bicycle Century Tour.

“This is the first year KJ100, Kent Jones Bicycle Century Tour,” said John McCommon, director of Public Relations and Marketing. “It has actually been the Bagels and Bluegrass Bicycle Century Tour for eighteen years.”

Organizers of the tour made the decision to rename the 18 year-old event to honor its founder Dr. Kent Jones. McCommon says Dr. Jones passed away last year in November.

“He was a doctor with the Jackson Clinic and also chief of staff for West Tennessee Healthcare for a period of time. Dr. Jones was an avid cyclist,” said McCommon.

Organizers say Jones started the century tour in 2001 as a way to bring cyclists together for a day and enjoy a scenic tour of West Tennessee. He also saw it as a way to help fund scholarships for students at Jackson State Community College.

“We will top $40,000 for this event has raised for scholarships for Jackson State and also a portion of the proceeds go to Chickasaw State Park and Pinson Mounds State Parks,” said McCommon.

There are 14, 32, 62 and 100 mile routes. The routes will take cyclists through Pinson Mounds and Chickasaw State Park.

“This is probably my fifth or sixth year participating in this bicycle tour,” said cyclist Braden Duffey. “Dr. Jones was actually one of our regular customers when I worked at Starbucks in college and it’s just a great cause and a great ride.”

“As long as its here and I am able, I am coming here every year,” said another cyclist who was also a friend of Dr. Jones. “It’s a great ride, great ride for a great man.”

In addition to the bicycle tour, a 5K run was also held on the Jackson State Community College campus.