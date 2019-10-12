Mentorship program reaches out to youth in Jackson

JACKSON, Tenn. — A local mentorship organization wants to help youth in the Jackson community.

The event called “Let’s Talk” was held at the New Jerusalem Christian Fellowship Church in Jackson on Saturday.

The event was put together by the Caterpillar to Butterfly mentorship organization to reach out to parents and young people.

The goal is to discuss topics dealing with bullying, peer pressure, gun violence and putting a stop to violence.

“We want this to be a safe community where kids can come and talk in a safe environment where they can share,” said founder of the Caterpillar to Butterfly organization, Shana Jackson. “People who have gone through so many things. They have been in gangs, they’ve come out of gangs, they’ve lost people, they’ve lost loved ones, girls who have been in gangs.”

Jackson says she wants to make it a quarterly event.