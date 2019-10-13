7th annual Praise Factor gospel concert brings families together

JACKSON, Tenn. – Friends and families gathered for a night of fun at a gospel concert. Praise Factor, an annual gospel concert, took over the Lane College Auditorium Sunday evening.

Alumni and current Lane College students celebrated the start of homecoming on campus.

“We’re excited to kick off our homecoming here at Lane College,” said campus chaplain, Freeman McKindra. Several local singers performed during the concert.

“Ms. Crystal Akins which is a national recording artist and at one point in time was a winner of Sunday’s Best,” said McKindra. “We are also having Ms. Lillian Lloyd with us today. Just some amazing gospel artists and then there will be many more.”

McKindra says families and friends can enjoy a night with celebration and gathering.

“A wonderful time with community, and celebration and excitement and hopefully you really encounter god and come to know the beauty of how god works in it through us,” said McKindra.

McKindra says the celebration will continue all week.

“Everybody is welcome,” said McKindra. “We are excited all week and everyone is invited to all of our activities. We are just welcoming the community to come and share with Lane College as well as we celebrate our homecoming.”

McKindra says this is the 7th year for the gospel concert.