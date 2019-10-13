THP responds to triple fatality crash on Hwy 70

MADISON COUNTY, Tenn. — The Tennessee Highway Patrol responded to a triple fatality crash early Sunday morning on Highway 70.

According to THP, three people were killed in a wreck that occurred around 3:30 a.m. on Sunday in Madison County.

John Rickman, 29, of Cedar Grove, was traveling alone eastbound on U.S. Hwy 70 while another driver, Jeffrey Ridgely, 45, of Lavinia, was traveling westbound, according to the crash report.

THP says Rickman crossed the center line and struck Ridgely’s vehicle head on.

Kenneth Erlitz, 19, of Jackson, was one of Ridgely’s passengers, according to the report.

According to THP, Ridgely, Rickman and Erlitz were all killed from the crash, and one other person was injured.